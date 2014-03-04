FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate panel sets March 13 hearing on Fischer, other Fed nominees
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

Senate panel sets March 13 hearing on Fischer, other Fed nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Tuesday it had rescheduled a hearing on former Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer’s nomination to be vice chairman of the Federal Reserve to Thursday, March 13.

It said it would also hear from former U.S. Treasury official Lael Brainard, who has been nominated for a Fed board seat, and Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who has been nominated for a fresh term on the board.

The hearing, which will be held at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), was previously scheduled for March 4, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.