Senate panel sets March 13 hearing on Fischer, other Fed nominees

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Tuesday it had rescheduled a hearing on former Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer’s nomination to be vice chairman of the Federal Reserve to Thursday, March 13.

It said it would also hear from former U.S. Treasury official Lael Brainard, who has been nominated for a Fed board seat, and Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who has been nominated for a fresh term on the board.

The hearing, which will be held at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), was previously scheduled for March 4, but was postponed due to inclement weather.