Senate panel sets March 20 hearing on Fed nominees

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday said it would hold a hearing on President Barack Obama’s two nominees to the Federal Reserve on March 20.

Obama has nominated Harvard economist Jeremy Stein and investment banker Jerome Powell to two vacant seats on the normally seven-person Fed Board of Governors.

The Senate banking panel has jurisdiction over the nominations and needs to decide whether to forward them to the full Senate for approval. It said it would hold the hearing at 10 a.m.

Stein, who previously worked for the Obama administration as an adviser to the Treasury secretary and a National Economic Council staff member, specializes in stock price behavior, corporate investment and financing decisions, risk management and capital allocation inside firms.

Powell, who is a lawyer by training, served at the Treasury during President George H. W. Bush’s term in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He worked at Dillon, Read and Bankers Trust Co. after leaving the Treasury and before joining Carlyle Group.

By selecting a bipartisan slate of nominees, Obama could be looking to smooth the waters with Senate Republicans.

Sen. Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the banking panel, blocked an earlier Obama nominee to the Fed, Nobel Prize- winning economist Peter Diamond.

Shelby, who claimed Diamond did not have the credentials for the job, has promised to judge Stein and Powell on their merits.

If both are confirmed by the Senate, it would mark the first time since April 2006 that all seven seats on the Fed board are filled.

However, that might not last long.

Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke, whose term expired at the end of January, has said she would stick around for awhile. But she did not promise to remain in office until a replacement was found.