Senate to vote on Fed nominees Thursday

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee said on Monday it will vote on nominees to the Federal Reserve and several other offices on Thursday at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).

The panel is due to vote on the nominations of investment banker Jerome Powell and economist Jeremy Stein to fill seats on the Fed board.

It will also vote on the nominations of Jeremiah Norton to be a member of the board of directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Richard Berner to be director of the Office of Financial Research, and Christy Romero to be special inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program.

The full Senate must approve all of the nominees.

Fed board terms run for 14 years, but both Powell and Stein have been nominated to finish out unexpired terms. Powell’s term would end Jan. 31, 2014; Stein’s would end Jan. 31, 2018.

If confirmed by the Senate, the nominees would bring the board to full seven-member strength for the first time since April 2006, although a fresh vacancy could arise soon.

The term of Elizabeth Duke, the last remaining George W. Bush appointee, expired at the end of January. Governors can stay in office until replaced.