WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - The White House is weighing candidates with community banking backgrounds to fill gaps on the Federal Reserve’s powerful but depleted board, according to sources familiar with the efforts.

Diana Preston, a lawyer who recently left a post at the American Bankers Association, which represents many small banks, is one of those under consideration, two sources said. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)