Senate to hold procedural vote on 3 Fed nominees, final vote Thurs
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Senate to hold procedural vote on 3 Fed nominees, final vote Thurs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will hold procedural votes on Tuesday for the nominations of three Federal Reserve board members, with an aim to hold final votes later this week.

The procedural votes are set for 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) on Tuesday, for the consideration of Stanley Fischer as the Fed’s vice chairman, and Lael Brainard and Jerome Powell as Fed board governors.

The Senate aims to have final votes on the three nominees beginning at 1:45 p.m. (1745 GMT) on Thursday.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
