Senate confirms Brainard for Fed board seat

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved former Treasury official Lael Brainard for a seat on the Federal Reserve’s board, helping rebuild the central bank’s depleted policymaking ranks.

Brainard, who served as a top financial diplomat at the Treasury until last year, was confirmed with more than 60 votes in the 100-member chamber to serve out the remainder of an unexpired term ending in January 2026. (Reporting by Howard Schneider and Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)