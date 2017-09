WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has narrowed his choices to succeed Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to “some extraordinary candidates” and will announce his pick “over the next several months,” he said in an interview with the New York Times.

In the interview, released on Saturday, Obama said he wanted a Fed leader who would focus on growing the economy and not just work abstractly to keep inflation in check and markets stable, the Times reported.