Obama says Fed proper to focus on unemployment -- CNBC
July 24, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says Fed proper to focus on unemployment -- CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday the Federal Reserve was “properly focused” on unemployment given the relatively tame pace of inflation in the country.

“The cost of unemployment, particularly long-term unemployment as well as unemployment for young people just getting started in their careers, that is something that has devastating effects on the economy for generations to come,” Obama said in an interview on business cable network CNBC, offering a broad endorsement of the Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s policy approach.

“Janet Yellen has said this is a focus of ours right now. Inflation remains relatively low,” Obama said.

Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Tim Ahmann

