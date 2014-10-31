Obama to meet Federal Reserve chair Yellen Monday -White House

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Monday to discuss “the long-term outlook for the American economy and the global recovery,” a White House official said.

Obama met periodically with Yellen’s predecessor, Ben Bernanke, and was continuing that trend, the official said.

“This meeting is a continuation of that important dialogue on the state of the economy, financial reform, and other economic issues,” the official said.