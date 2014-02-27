TABLE-Fed to auction $1.25 bln 7-day term deposits March 3

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Below are the details announced on Thursday of the Federal Reserve's Term Deposit Facility auction: Term: 7 days Auction Date: March 3 Opening Time: 10:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) Closing Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) Notification Date: Tuesday, March 4 Settlement Date: Thursday, March 6 Maturity Date: Thursday, March 13 Maximum No. of Tenders: 1 Minimum tender amount: $10,000 Tender increment: $10,000 Maximum tender amt (per institution) $1.25 bln Award minimum amount $10,000 Award maximum amount $1.25 bln