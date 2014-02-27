FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Fed to auction $1.25 bln 7-day term deposits March 3
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Fed to auction $1.25 bln 7-day term deposits March 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Below are the details
announced on Thursday of the Federal Reserve's Term Deposit
Facility auction:
    
    Term:              7 days
    Auction Date:      March 3
    Opening Time:      10:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT)
    Closing Time:      2:00 p.m. EST (1900 GMT)  
    Notification Date: Tuesday, March 4
    Settlement Date:   Thursday, March 6
    Maturity Date:     Thursday, March 13 
    
    Maximum No. of Tenders:               1
    Minimum tender amount:               $10,000
    Tender increment:                    $10,000
    Maximum tender amt (per institution) $1.25 bln
    Award minimum amount                 $10,000                
     
    Award maximum amount                 $1.25 bln

