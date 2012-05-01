Fed officials mull benefits of inflation above 2 pct

LOS ANGELES, May 1 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Federal Reserve officials said on Tuesday they would be comfortable if inflation ran moderately above the central bank’s target of 2 percent if it helped lower the unemployment rate, which stood at 8.2 percent in March.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said inflation can run “a bit” above 2 percent, but he would be concerned if it ran at 3 percent or higher, and policymakers should aim for the rate to gravitate back toward the 2-percent target.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, also speaking at the 2012 Milken Institute Global Conference, urged an inflation “cushion” up to 3 percent that would allow policymakers to help along the economic recovery.