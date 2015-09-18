Options traders adjust hedges post Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Traders in the U.S. options market loaded up on protection on Friday, a day after U.S. Federal Reserve held off on a long awaited interest-rate hike, signaling to many that the current bout of volatility in stocks is likely to persist.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a bow to worries about the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home. It left open the possibility of a modest policy tightening later this year.

Traders in the options market have responded by paying up for protection through put contracts that help hedge against a drop in stocks. On Friday, some were even looking out to December and beyond as the timing of the rate hike remains uncertain, said Scott Elisha, chief options strategist at Perigon Partners in San Francisco.

Put options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which offer protection in the event of a slide in Standard & Poor’s 500 index stocks, traded in heavy volume on Friday. Sizeable opening activity was also seen in December S&P 500 options.

In particular, options on the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, which tracks the rate-sensitive S&P 500 financials sector drew large bearish bets. Puts that would protect against a decline in the fund’s shares below $20 and $21 by mid-December were swept up in large volume.

Some of the flow appeared to be replacing September puts that expire at the end of the day. Friday is “quadruple-witching” day, when options on stocks and indexes, and index and single-stock futures all expire together, prompting investors to open new positions to replace the old ones.

Fed’s inaction on rates should also help October and November options prices decline, said Jared Woodard, equity derivatives strategist at BGC Partners.

“Where you do have rich risk premiums in index options I think they will be shifted more to December,” he said.

Meanwhile, investors remain on edge. The CBOE SKEW Index, which is calculated from weighted strips of out-of-the-money S&P 500 options, is near a one-year high, pointing to fears of a ‘black swan’ event. The index closed at 137.49 on Thursday, compared with a life-high of 146.08 touched in September last year.

“This is a sign that portfolio managers are concerned about downside risks and paying a premium for portfolio protection,” said Fred Ruffy, options strategist at WhatsTrading.com. (Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Andrew Hay)