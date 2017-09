Sept 12 (Reuters) - Five years after the worst of the financial crisis, the world has not yet come close to building a “harmonized, robust” market for over-the-counter swaps, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

New York Fed President William Dudley said in a speech he is concerned that OTC derivatives reforms have been delayed and will fall short of a broader revamp of financial markets in the post-crisis era.