FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican U.S. Senator Paul asks watchdog to probe Fed lobbying
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

Republican U.S. Senator Paul asks watchdog to probe Fed lobbying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul, a Republican presidential hopeful, on Tuesday asked the Federal Reserve’s inspector general how much money the agency spends on public relations and lobbying, saying he thought the Fed was trying to avoid transparency.

Paul, who wants the central bank to undergo strict government audits, said in the letter that Fed officials were lobbying “against legislation pending before Congress to bring greater transparency and accountability to the Federal Reserve.” (Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Milwaukee; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.