WASHINGTON, March 24 The Federal Reserve says it remitted $91.5 billion in profits to the U.S. Treasury in 2016, according to its annual audited financial statements released on Friday.

The central bank had previously estimated in January that it would send $92 billion to the U.S. government.

The Fed earns interest on government bonds and other U.S. agency securities it purchased to stimulate the economy in the wake of the financial crisis.

For 2015, the Fed sent a record $97.7 billion to the Treasury. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)