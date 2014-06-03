FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia Fed names internal economist as new No. 2
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Fed names internal economist as new No. 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s Philadelphia branch on Tuesday named internal policy advisor Michael Dotsey as its director of research, effectively the No. 2 position after Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser.

Dotsey, formerly a senior economic policy adviser who has worked in the U.S. central bank’s regional branches for more than 25 years, replaces Loretta Mester, who on Sunday became president of the Cleveland Fed.

As a senior vice president, Dotsey will head up economic research at the Philadelphia Fed and will accompany Plosser to meetings of the central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington. Plosser, a member of the FOMC, is a longtime critic of aggressive post-financial crisis policy accommodation. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.