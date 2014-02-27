FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Pianalto praises untested U.S. policy stimulus
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don't blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don't blame populism for Brexit mayhem
February 27, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

Fed's Pianalto praises untested U.S. policy stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - A long-serving Federal Reserve policymaker on Wednesday praised the U.S. central bank’s use of both asset purchases and so-called forward guidance on interest rates as effective tools that have helped the U.S. economy recover from recession.

Sandra Pianalto, who is stepping down in May after 10 years as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, also predicted that new Fed Chair Janet Yellen would continue “building consensus and being open-minded” at policy-setting meetings in the years ahead. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

