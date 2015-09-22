FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco: Fed 'may find it impossible to escape effective lower bound' of rates
September 22, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Pimco: Fed 'may find it impossible to escape effective lower bound' of rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Bond fund company Pacific Investment Management Co said on Tuesday there was a chance that the Federal Reserve, like a number of central banks in recent years, may find it impossible to escape the effective lower bound of policy interest rates.

Pimco also said the odds for additional monetary easing by the European Central Bank and the People’s Bank of China “are material” and that the pace of Fed interest-rate increases “is likely to be even more gradual than we expected in March.”

Pimco said in its quarterly Cyclical Forum outlook report that it expected global economic growth in the next 12 months to remain broadly unchanged from where the Newport Beach, Calif-firm saw them in March, between 2.5 percent and 3 percent with global inflation between 2 percent to 2.5 percent. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

