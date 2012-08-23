FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PIMCO's Gross says Fed easing "almost a done deal"-CNBC
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 23, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

PIMCO's Gross says Fed easing "almost a done deal"-CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Bill Gross, co-chief investment officer of bond giant PIMCO, told CNBC on Thursday that another round of economic stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve is “almost a done deal.”

Gross, whose Pacific Investment Management Co has an estimated $1.82 trillion in assets, told CNBC that U.S. economic growth is not yet strong enough to dissuade the Federal Reserve from another round of quantitative easing.

“I think we need to see months of 3 percent or more real GDP growth before the Fed backs off of this particular provision,” said Gross.

Gross’ statements come after James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, told CNBC this morning that the slow-paced U.S. recovery was not enough to justify “gigantic action” from the Federal Reserve.

While the Fed’s next round of easing is “almost a done deal,” Gross added that it would be less effective than the past two rounds of bond buying.

Gross also said that if the easing occurs, investors should “buy what the Fed’s going to buy.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.