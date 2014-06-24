FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Plosser sees economy making steady improvement
June 24, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Plosser sees economy making steady improvement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said on Tuesday the economy continues to improve, making steady rather than exuberant progress leading to a continuing drift down in the unemployment rate.

“It is a steady, steady improvement, but not exuberant if you will, so to speak. Manufacturing is doing well, service sector has picked up,” Plosser told reporters after speaking to the Economic Club of New York. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

