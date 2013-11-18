FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plosser - Fed should not set goals it can't achieve
November 18, 2013

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve cannot solve all the economy’s problems on its own and must resist the urge to set goals it cannot achieve, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Charles Plosser said on Monday.

“The Fed has to be careful not to set too many goals we can’t achieve,” Plosser said during a question-and-answer session following a speech. “We can’t solve all our economic woes and ills, and it’s dangerous for us and the public to believe we can.”

Plosser, not a current voting member on the Fed’s policy-setting committee, has been critical of the U.S. central bank’s bond-buying program and said improvements in the labor market suggest policymakers should start winding it down.

