FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plosser says Fed does not fully understand low U.S. yields -Fox
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Plosser says Fed does not fully understand low U.S. yields -Fox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A “flight to safety” partly explains the currently low U.S. bond yields but the Federal Reserve does not fully understand why long-term borrowing costs are so cheap, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on Monday.

“I think we don’t fully understand that,” he said of the declining 10-year Treasury yield. “Clearly one thing that’s going on is that, as rates are going down in Europe and other parts of the world, there is a flight to the U.S. which is the only place that is doing well. So there’s safety,” he said on Fox Business TV.

Plosser, who is retiring March 1, predicted it would take five to 10 years for the Fed to shrink its balance sheet back town to a more normal level, from about $4.5 trillion now.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.