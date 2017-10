Aug 30 (Reuters) - One of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most prominent policy hawks said on Thursday there is no point in launching a third round of asset purchases known as quantitative easing (QE3), in part because it risks future inflation.

“My current assessment both of the economy and the effectiveness of QE is that I don’t think it really beats the cost-benefit test right now,” Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Charles Plosser said on CNBC.