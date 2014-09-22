FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plosser, hawkish chief of Philadelphia Fed, to retire in March
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Plosser, hawkish chief of Philadelphia Fed, to retire in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser, for years one of the U.S. central bank’s most hawkish policymakers, will retire on March 1, 2015, the regional Fed bank said.

Plosser is 66 and has served in his role since 2006.

Regional Fed presidents generally face mandatory retirement after 65.

Fellow hawk Richard Fisher of the Dallas Fed, who is 65, will also retire next year, leaving two openings on the Fed’s policymaking panel as Fed Chair Janet Yellen navigates the central bank’s eventual exit from super-easy monetary policy. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.