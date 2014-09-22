Plosser, hawkish chief of Philadelphia Fed, to retire in March

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser, for years one of the U.S. central bank’s most hawkish policymakers, will retire on March 1, 2015, the regional Fed bank said.

Plosser is 66 and has served in his role since 2006.

Regional Fed presidents generally face mandatory retirement after 65.

Fellow hawk Richard Fisher of the Dallas Fed, who is 65, will also retire next year, leaving two openings on the Fed’s policymaking panel as Fed Chair Janet Yellen navigates the central bank’s eventual exit from super-easy monetary policy. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)