Fed must see through fluctuating inflation -Plosser
November 13, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Fed must see through fluctuating inflation -Plosser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Inflation will fluctuate so the Federal Reserve must “see through” short-term weakness in recent readings, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on Thursday.

Plosser, who retires in March, also told reporters he generally supports three suggested changes to the way the Fed makes economic and policy forecasts, floated last week by Loretta Mester, head of the Cleveland Fed.

Mester said the rate projections of each Fed official should be tied to their economic forecasts, and that a degree of certainty should be provided for each one. She also said there was a need to separate the “consensus view” from outlying views. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

