Fed's Plosser-letting inflation top target has costs
May 1, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Plosser-letting inflation top target has costs

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO, May 1 (Reuters) - Letting inflation run above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target could cost the U.S. central bank its credibility and likely would not help employment, a top Fed official known for his hawkish views on inflation said on Tuesday.

“The Fed’s ability to control inflation, have an inflation target, depends very heavily on people’s expectations of inflation and confidence that that’s what the Fed will deliver on,” Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser told the CFA Society of San Diego.

Some economists and even fellow Fed officials have advocated letting inflation run above target to help reduce unemployment.

Plosser said he was not convinced that higher inflation would help with jobs, and that it could be costly in the medium and long run to have to try to bring inflation back under control.

