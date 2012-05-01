FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Plosser says not too worried about 'fiscal cliff'
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 8:57 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Plosser says not too worried about 'fiscal cliff'

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO, May 1 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser repeated his view that the U.S. central bank may need to raise rates as soon as late this year or early next, and said he was only “a bit” worried about fiscal tightening at year end.

“I‘m one of those people who believe that when the government was trying to spend a lot of money, that its positive effects were not nearly as positive as some people wanted it to be,” Plosser told reporters after a speech in San Diego. Similarly, he explained, he expects only muted effects when the government cuts spending, or if taxes rise.

“If I didn’t think that government spending was creating a big boom, I‘m a little less concerned it would create a big drag” on the economy, he said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.