FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Fed Plosser doubtful that QE helping job market
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

US Fed Plosser doubtful that QE helping job market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said on Thursday he was “dubious” that the Fed’s massive quantitative easing program was boosting the beleaguered labor market.

Speaking on Bloomberg television, Plosser, a longtime skeptic of the Fed’s extraordinary policies, also said that there was little history for the U.S. Federal Reserve to look to in unwinding its easing program, in which it is buying $85 billion per month of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.