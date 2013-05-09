Fed's Plosser: U.S. still falling short on too-big-to-fail

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - The United States is falling short in its efforts to end the problem of too-big-to-fail banks, warned a top Federal Reserve official who urged higher capital and a fresh approach to winding down firms that face bankruptcy.

In a speech on Thursday, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser threw his weight behind growing momentum among regulators and politicians to crack down on big banks some five years after the global financial crisis led to massive government bailouts and a deep recession.

“Can we end too big to fail? I think we can, but I believe the current efforts may come up short,” Plosser told the Annual Simon New York City Conference.

The debate about too-big-to-fail banks, which are perceived as implicitly relying on taxpayers to bail them out no matter how risky their business conduct, has heated up in Washington in the last few weeks.

Plosser called for banks to hold higher levels of capital than currently proposed. The requirements of the international Basel III agreement, meant to avoid a repetition of the chaotic 2007-2009 financial crisis, “may simply be too low,” he said.

U.S. officials could, he said, require higher leverage ratios at banks that rise based on the institution’s size, interconnectedness and complexity.

Plosser, a hawkish central bank official who usually speaks publicly about monetary policy and not supervision, said higher capital requirements are unlikely to be prohibitively costly for banks.

Critics of Basel III, including many regulators, have said it is too easy on the banks, and that it relies too much on letting banks use complex calculations to determine how much equity they should hold.

The landmark U.S. Dodd-Frank financial market reforms demand higher capital for banks. It also gives the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation authority to resolve failing banks.

Plosser said that so-called resolution regime is too arbitrary, unpredictable, and vulnerable to political influence, given it relies on regulatory bodies such as the Fed to agree which firms are so big that their failure would harm financial markets and the economy.

A more standard bankruptcy mechanism, such as a new Chapter 14, is a superior approach, he said.