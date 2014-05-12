FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Skills-jobs mismatch harming U.S. labor market -Fed's Plosser
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Skills-jobs mismatch harming U.S. labor market -Fed's Plosser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. employers are having trouble finding workers with the needed skills in science, technology, engineering and math, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

“We are seeing a mismatch of skills in the workforce and the jobs that are being created,” Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said of the so-called STEM-trained workers who are in high demand.

“Sadly, we are not doing an adequate job of preparing our workforce for these jobs,” he said in remarks prepared for delivery to a conference on reinventing older communities, hosted by his branch of the U.S. central bank.

Plosser did not comment directly on monetary policy or the economic outlook.

He repeated, however, that the labor force participation rate can drop, as it has, for demographic reasons such as the mass retirement of the baby boomer generation.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.