FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Plosser not yet troubled by weaker U.S. inflation
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Plosser not yet troubled by weaker U.S. inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on Thursday he is “not too concerned” about weaker recent U.S. inflation readings, arguing he expects Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) measurements to start to drift back up from close to 1 percent now.

“Obviously if expectations begin to fall or if there is further pressure on those you’d have to sit back and take notice,” Plosser, a hawkish U.S. central bank official who does not have a vote on policy this year, told reporters.

“I do believe we have to defend our inflation target (of 2 percent) both on the upside and the downside and it’s important to do so,” he added. “But as long as inflation expectations remain well anchored I‘m reasonably comfortable.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.