Fed's Plosser: positive jobs growth another reason to taper QE
December 6, 2013 / 2:07 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Plosser: positive jobs growth another reason to taper QE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - A top U.S. central banker said on Friday that jobs growth in November was “pretty positive” and reflective of a stable rate of expansion over the last several months, and should spur the Federal Reserve to trim its policy support.

Charles Plosser, president of the Philadelphia Fed, said on CNBC the November payrolls data released earlier on Friday reinforced his view that the central bank should begin to wind down its accommodative bond-buying program.

“You’ve got a pretty stable, positive rate of growth in jobs right now,” said Plosser, a hawkish Fed official who has a vote on policy next year.

