UPDATE 1-Fed's Plosser: positive jobs growth another reason to taper QE

Dec 6 (Reuters) - A top U.S. central banker said on Friday that jobs growth in November was “pretty positive” and reflective of a stable rate of expansion over the last several months, and should spur the Federal Reserve to trim its policy support.

Charles Plosser, the hawkish president of the Philadelphia Fed, said on CNBC the November payrolls data released earlier on Friday reinforced his view that the central bank should begin to wind down its accommodative bond-buying program.

The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to a five-year low of 7 percent last month and nonfarm payrolls expanded a better-than-expected 203,000 jobs.

The report stoked investor speculation that the Fed could trim its $85-billion monthly quantitative easing (QE) program sooner than expected, possibly in December or January.

“You’ve got a pretty stable, positive rate of growth in jobs right now,” said Plosser, a long-time critic of the bond-buying program who has a vote on monetary policy next year.

“It would be wise if we began to get rid of this program,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s doing very much for us. I think it has a lot of potential unintended consequences and risks for the economy down the road. And with the economy doing what it’s doing it’s probably time to figure out a way to gracefully exit from this.”