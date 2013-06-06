Markets might have gone too far on taper talk -Fed's Plosser

BOSTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Investors may have overreacted recently to the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve winding down its bond-buying stimulus, a top U.S. central bank official said on Thursday.

Asked if markets overreacted, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser told reporters: “Maybe yes.”

“Since I don’t know what the outcome is going to be, the markets seem to take this very seriously at some level which I think is probably a mistake,” added Plosser, a long-time critic of the quantitative easing program.

U.S. bond and stock markets abruptly sold off on May 22 when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a congressional committee that the asset purchases could be reduced “in the next few meetings” if the economy continues to gain traction.