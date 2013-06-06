FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Markets might have gone too far on taper talk -Fed's Plosser
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

Markets might have gone too far on taper talk -Fed's Plosser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Investors may have overreacted recently to the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve winding down its bond-buying stimulus, a top U.S. central bank official said on Thursday.

Asked if markets overreacted, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser told reporters: “Maybe yes.”

“Since I don’t know what the outcome is going to be, the markets seem to take this very seriously at some level which I think is probably a mistake,” added Plosser, a long-time critic of the quantitative easing program.

U.S. bond and stock markets abruptly sold off on May 22 when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a congressional committee that the asset purchases could be reduced “in the next few meetings” if the economy continues to gain traction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.