Plosser says Fed at risk of getting behind curve on rate hikes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is at risk of letting too much data put it “behind the curve” on raising interest rates, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, adding that inflation pressures would build the longer the central bank waited for “lift-off.”

“We’re always going to get more data. Maybe it will be good data, maybe bad ... And if you allow that to freeze your policy-making process, you’re always going to be stuck behind the curve,” Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said to reporters after a speech at a luncheon here.

Plosser said that headline inflation figures will rise and fall, but the most important factor would be inflation expectations, which he says are well-anchored.

Plosser also said he would like to see the Fed’s existing template for its policy statement “thrown out” at its next policy-setting meeting this month. He added that the Fed should start over again with its policy statement in order to more clearly spell-out its monetary policy, though he conceded that probably would not happen.

Plosser, who will step down from the Fed in March, said his biggest worry is that the central bank will wait too long to raise interest rates at the risk of rising inflation.

“There’s the analogy of ‘we don’t want to shoot until we see the whites of their eyes.’ Well, if you’re not careful, since your eyesight is pretty foggy, you may end up waiting until you’re shooting at the back of their head,” Plosser told reporters. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)