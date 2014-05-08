FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed still mulling role of reverse repo facility - Plosser
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Fed still mulling role of reverse repo facility - Plosser

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. policy-makers are still considering the role of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility for whenever it decides to begin raising short-term interest rates, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Charles Plosser said on Thursday.

The U.S. central bank has ramped up its testing of this program, in which it exchanges Treasuries securities it owns with cash from banks, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies to determine the effectiveness of draining money from financial markets. Less cash in the banking system would help the Fed achieve its interest rate target.

Some analysts wonder whether the interest rate the Fed pays on its reverse repos to the participants could become more important than the traditional interest rate in the federal funds market where banks lend their excess reserves to one another.

“The fed funds market is awkward right now because we flooded it with so much reserves,” Plosser told reporters after a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations here.

Fed policy-makers are discussing how the reverse repo rate, currently at 0.05 percent, might help them to achieve its rate target, Plosser said.

He suggested perhaps the reverse repo rate might a “supplement” rate. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.