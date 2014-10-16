FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Plosser sees risks in Europe, confident on U.S.
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Plosser sees risks in Europe, confident on U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct 16 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday there are risks in Europe, which is having a “tough time” economically, but he downplayed the possible impact on the U.S. economy and U.S. exports.

Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser told an audience of business and political leaders that he feels “pretty good” about the domestic economy. He added that central banks globally are being asked to do more than they can deliver.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.