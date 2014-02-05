FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
When time to tighten, Fed's Plosser worries about falling behind
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

When time to tighten, Fed's Plosser worries about falling behind

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Charles Plosser, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, said on Wednesday he worries the U.S. central bank’s accommodative policies will lead it to have to “chase” the market when in the future it attempts to tighten policy.

“We at the Fed should be worried about the law of unintended consequences and whether or not we can execute the plan that we think will get us there - whether markets will get out ahead of us rapidly, how fast we might have to chase rates up for example, or whether we might have to push them up in a way that causes other disruptions in financial markets,” Plosser told an economics conference in Rochester, New York.

“I think it’s safe to say we don’t have very good answers to those sorts of questions,” he said, adding: “The risk of unintended consequences can be significant.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.