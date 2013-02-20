FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed to buy bonds from more dealers under pilot
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Fed to buy bonds from more dealers under pilot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will buy bonds from a larger group of broker-dealers under a one-year pilot program meant to strengthen the U.S. central bank’s direct involvement in financial markets.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which carries out the central bank’s monthly purchase of $85 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds, now does direct business with 21 so-called primary dealers such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS AG .

Under the pilot, the New York Fed said it will expand that list by up to five more firms so that smaller dealers can compete for the business, and so that it can augment “operational capacity and resiliency in its monetary policy operations.”

The Fed bank outlined requirements for new broker dealers and invited them to apply to participate in the pilot. It plans to announce the names later this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.