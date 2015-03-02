Search narrows for Fed official to succeed Plosser -sources

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - The search to replace a U.S. Federal Reserve official who retired on Sunday has narrowed significantly, according to two sources familiar with the effort, though they declined to identify those on the shortlist or any leading candidate.

Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, one of the U.S. central bank’s most hawkish policymakers, stepped down on March 1 as planned. Blake Prichard, the Fed bank’s first vice president, has taken over as acting president.

Reuters reported in January that a director at the New York Fed, James McAndrews, and a former U.S. Treasury official, Matthew Rutherford, were among the broad group of candidates initially considered by a search committee of Philadelphia Fed directors.

But since then, names have been winnowed down significantly, according to the sources who talked under the condition of anonymity. The Philadelphia Fed declined to comment.

The Washington-based Fed Board of Governors would need to approve of the new head of the Philadelphia Fed. The person would take Plosser’s seat at U.S. monetary policy meetings starting with one on March 17-18, though he or she would not have a vote on policy until 2017 under a rotating system. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by W Simon)