UPDATE 1-No disruption from cap in reverse repos -NY Fed's Potter

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - There was no evidence of disruption to the U.S. funds market from the recently implemented cap on the amount of reverse repos, a key program the Federal Reserve will use when it begins to raise interest rates, the head of the Markets Group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Simon Potter, said on Tuesday.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting group, last month imposed a $300 billion limit on the fixed-rate overnight reverse repurchase program in which the Fed pays participants including banks and money market funds to borrow Treasuries that belong to the Fed.

If the total bidding for RPPs that day goes above $300 billion, an auction process kicks in. The Fed awards to the bidders based on the rate they bid for the RPPs.

On last day of the third quarter, bidding was intense and the Fed awarded the RRPs at an interest rate of zero rather than 0.05 percent the previous days, raising concerns in the market the limit may have to be raised.

“The auction procedure went smoothly and while rates did trade soft on the quarter end, this was only a temporary phenomenon and there was no evidence of market disruption from the unfilled bids at the auction,” Potter said.

Potter was speaking at an event on securities financing transactions sponsored by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), an industry group made up of banks, asset managers and Wall Street firms.

In response to a question from the audience, Potter said that holding more than one auction in a day could be an option. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)