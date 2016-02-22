FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed official warns on rush to 'government-only' U.S. money funds
February 22, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Fed official warns on rush to 'government-only' U.S. money funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s top markets official warned that a trend of U.S. money market firms converting funds from “prime” to “government-only” could force them to quickly reverse course and harm the overall execution of policy.

In a speech on tools the U.S. central bank adopted to wrench interest rates from near zero in December, Simon Potter, the head of markets at the New York Fed, warned money funds that one of those tools, an overnight repurchase facility, is only temporary.

Many funds, which have access to this facility, have been converting to focus only on government bonds before a Securities and Exchange Commission rule that would add new controls on prime funds comes into effect later this year.

If assets were to “grow significantly” in government-only funds, that could increase demand on the repo facility (ON RRP) since “most fund managers consider the facility to be a government investment,” Potter said.

“We would not want to see growth in government-only money funds if it were predicated on a mistaken impression that ON RRP would be around indefinitely and with high capacity,” he said. If the funds were to “decline sharply this could possibly lead to less efficient transmission of monetary policy.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

