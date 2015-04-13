FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Automated trades may be culprit in fall Treasury market swing -NY Fed
April 13, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Automated trades may be culprit in fall Treasury market swing -NY Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Automated trading may be partly to blame for the wild ride in U.S. Treasury prices during a tiny window in the trading day last fall, a New York Federal Reserve official said on Monday, without assigning blame to a single entity.

Simon Potter, who runs the New York Fed’s huge market operation, was careful not to point the finger at a particular trading strategy that sparked the Oct. 15 swing, though he did delve into automated trades in a speech he made on Monday.

“It is possible that changes in the participation or behavior of firms employing automated strategies - including broker-dealers and proprietary trading firms - had an effect on market liquidity and price movements that day, even if there was no wholesale disengagement,” Potter said. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

