FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Powell says Fed still unclear how OPM data breach may effected its employees
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Powell says Fed still unclear how OPM data breach may effected its employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve system is still trying to understand the scope of the data breach that occurred at the Office of Personnel Management and how it might effect employees of the Federal Reserve system, Fed governor Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

The OPM data breach “is a very important event and something that we are living with daily,” Powell said at a conference on payments security in Kansas City. “We are very focused on understanding what happened. We are still learning what happened.”

The Fed’s Washington-based board of governors employs more than 2,600 people, and the Fed’s systems ten regional banks employ more than 18,000 more.

Hackers last year stole personal information of millions of federal employees.

Reporting by Howard Schneider

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.