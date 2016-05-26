FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's EU vote does not pose systemic risk -Fed's Powell
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Britain's EU vote does not pose systemic risk -Fed's Powell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said on Thursday he does not see Britain’s June 23 vote on whether to leave the European Union as a systemic risk, but added that it is a possible reason for caution in raising U.S. interest rates.

“I don’t think you are looking at a systemic event,” Powell said in a response to a question following a speech in Washington.

He added that the so-called Brexit vote could still be a factor in whether the U.S. central bank decides to wait a little longer before it raises rates again. The Fed increased rates in December, the first such move in nearly a decade. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

