FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Powell says rising dollar is restraining U.S. growth
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Powell says rising dollar is restraining U.S. growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday that the rising U.S. dollar is restraining growth, a trend that is likely to continue.

The nod to the dollar’s impact by Fed Governor Jerome Powell shows the difficulty the Fed faces, as it lays out plans for hiking interest rates in the face of growing economic headwinds.

Powell, speaking during a question and answer session following a speech at the Council of Foreign Relations here, also said that lack of liquidity in some fixed income markets was a concern for the central bank.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider in Washington, Daniel Bases in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.