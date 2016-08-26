FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2016

Fed's Powell supports cautious, gradual pace of rate hikes -BBG TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should raise interest rates in a cautious and patient manner, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said on Friday.

"We should be on a program of gradual rate increases," Powell said in an interview with Bloomberg Television from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where many of the world's top central bankers have gathered for a conference.

"We can afford to be patient but ... when we see progress toward 2 percent inflation and a tightening in the labor market and growth strong enough to support all that, we should take the opportunity," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in a speech in Jackson Hole that the case for a U.S. interest rate hike has strengthened in recent months. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
