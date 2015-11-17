FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed official sees benefits in U.S. repo market clearing
November 17, 2015

Fed official sees benefits in U.S. repo market clearing

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Introducing central clearing to tri-party and bilateral repo trading could help reduce “fire sales” and liquidity risks, and add more transparency to sometimes murky U.S. markets, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell, among the U.S. central bank’s top financial supervisors, said regulators should be open to more clearing of government and agency-backed debt in particular given the heightened need for banks to hold safer assets.

“In the right setting central clearing can produce significant benefits including reduced credit and liquidity risks, improved default management and reduced risk of fire sales, greater transparency and improved risk management,” Powell, one of five Fed governors, told a conference of bankers, traders and regulators hosted by The Clearing House.

A clearinghouse stands behind trades and fills obligations in the event of default. Regulators globally have ramped up clearing of financial assets following the 2007-2009 financial crisis, in which even the short-term overnight repo markets proved vulnerable to investor panic and runs.

The $1.5-trillion market for tri-party repurchase agreements, where banks or dealers pledge securities to funds for cash, does not have clearing. Nor does the bilateral repo market.

“Regulators should be open to emerging clearing solutions where they provide substantial benefits” and can meet certain standards, Powell said, noting regulations “require financial institutions to hold high-quality collateral under the assumption that it can be quickly converted to cash.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

