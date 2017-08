ST. LOUIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said on Thursday he regards the U.S. economy as being in "solid shape" but feels the Fed can be patient in approving any interest rate increase because of the weak global environment.

"We can continue to be patient," Powell said. "We are in a global environment in which growth is weak and there are deflationary forces." (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)