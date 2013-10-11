FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Powell-Policy to be highly accommodative for quite a while
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 3:19 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Powell-Policy to be highly accommodative for quite a while

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for quite a while longer, regardless of what decision it takes on when to change the level of its monthly bond buying campaign, a senior u.S. central banker said on Friday.

“What matters is the overall stance of policy, not the pace of asset purchases,” said Fed Governor Jerome Powell.

“In all likelihood, policy will remain highly accommodative for quite a while longer - as long as needed to support an economy that still struggles to shake off the lingering effects of the financial crisis,” he said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Institute of International Finance.

